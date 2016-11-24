(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX rises 36.05 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,116.96

* All of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Nov 24 Canada's main stock index made small but broad gains on Thursday, with materials stocks partially recovering from sharp losses in the previous session.

All 10 of the index's main groups were in positive territory, although only the small healthcare sector notched a gain of more than 1 percent, helped by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc advancing 2 percent to C$23.30.

The most influential movers included First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which advanced 3.8 percent to C$16.59, and Teck Resources Ltd, up 1.6 percent at C$35.48.

Copper prices advanced 2.6 percent to $5,888 a tonne, helped by expectations of inflation in China and the United States, and signs of growing strength in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 percent.

The group had weighed heavily on the index on Wednesday, with particularly sharp losses among gold miners.

At 10:41AM EDT (1541 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 36.05 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,116.96.

The energy group climbed 0.2 percent, similar to the slight gain in oil prices. TransAlta advanced 4.7 percent to C$6.08, while pipeline company Enbridge Inc slipped 0.6 percent to C$57.61.

Industrials rose 0.2 percent, with Canadian National Railway Co rose 0.6 percent to C$89.65,.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)