* TSX up 12.7 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,087.90
* Eight of TSX's 10 main groups move higher; energy off 1.1
pct
TORONTO, Nov 25 Canada's main stock index inched
higher in morning trade on Friday as energy stocks weighed, with
a pullback in crude oil prices, but several utilities jumped
after Alberta agreed to pay them compensation.
The most influential weights included Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, which fell 1.4 percent to C$43.39, and
Encana Corp, which lost 1.1 percent to C$16.45. The
heavyweight energy group retreated 1.1 percent overall.
Oil prices slid, dragged down by a strong U.S. dollar and
uncertainty over whether OPEC will agree to cut production at
the group's meeting next week. But benchmark contracts were on
track to close the week with gains close to 4 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was on track for a 1.5 percent weekly gain, largely
thanks to an oil-related surge to a 17-month high on Monday.
At 10:14 a.m. EDT (1514 GMT), it was up 12.7 points, or 0.08
percent, at 15,087.90. Eight of its 10 main groups were higher.
Utility companies TransAlta Corp and Capital Power
Corp surged after Alberta agreed to pay them
compensation for the capital they had invested in coal power
plants that the province is phasing out.
TransAlta advanced 12 percent to C$7.01 and Capital Power
gained 9.4 percent to C$23.41.
The overall utilities group rose 0.9 percent.
Shares in Amaya Inc advanced 4.7 percent to C$19.68
after the online gaming company's former chief executive
disclosed new funding details for his proposed offer to buy it.
Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.2 percent to C$20.09. The
world's largest gold producer is reviewing the financial backing
behind an approximately $1.3 billion bid for its stake in
Australia's Kalgoorlie mine by Minjar Gold, a unit of
Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home, two sources told
Reuters on Thursday.
Bullion tumbled to 9-1/2 month lows, having fallen about 7
percent so far in November, leaving it on track for its largest
monthly fall since June 2013.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler)