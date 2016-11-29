(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 70.03 points, or 0.47 percent, to 14,945.33

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, Nov 29 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks slumped for a third straight session due to leading oil exporters' struggle to agree on terms of a planned production cut, while Bank of Nova Scotia gained after a solid earnings report.

Oil prices fell more than 3 percent as Iran and Iraq resisted pressure from Saudi Arabia to curtail their output, complicating the efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to reach a global output-limiting deal when it meets on Wednesday.

The most influential weights on the index included Suncor Energy Inc, which fell 2.5 percent to C$40.25, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, down 2.7 percent to C$41.49. The energy group retreated 2.3 percent overall.

Energy investors are also awaiting Canadian government decisions on two major Enbridge Inc pipeline projects that are expected on Tuesday. Shares in the company were off 1.6 percent at C$56.50.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with five decliners for every two gainers.

The financials group gained 0.5 percent, helped by Bank of Nova Scotia gaining 1.8 percent to C$73.84 after Canada's third-biggest lender reported a better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.5 percent.

Copper prices declined 2.5 percent to $5,732.5 a tonne and gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,187.4 an ounce.

U.S. crude prices were down 3.8 percent to $45.28 a barrel, while Brent lost 3.8 percent to $46.41.

Canada's current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter after three consecutive quarterly increases as exports saw the highest growth in over two years, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)