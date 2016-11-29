(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX down 70.03 points, or 0.47 percent, to 14,945.33
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, Nov 29 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday as energy stocks slumped for a third straight session
due to leading oil exporters' struggle to agree on terms of a
planned production cut, while Bank of Nova Scotia
gained after a solid earnings report.
Oil prices fell more than 3 percent as Iran and Iraq
resisted pressure from Saudi Arabia to curtail their output,
complicating the efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to reach a global output-limiting deal when
it meets on Wednesday.
The most influential weights on the index included Suncor
Energy Inc, which fell 2.5 percent to C$40.25, and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, down 2.7 percent to
C$41.49. The energy group retreated 2.3 percent overall.
Energy investors are also awaiting Canadian government
decisions on two major Enbridge Inc pipeline projects
that are expected on Tuesday. Shares in the company
were off 1.6 percent at C$56.50.
At 9:54 a.m. EDT (1454 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 70.03 points, or 0.47
percent, to 14,945.33.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, with five decliners for every two gainers.
The financials group gained 0.5 percent, helped by Bank of
Nova Scotia gaining 1.8 percent to C$73.84 after Canada's
third-biggest lender reported a better-than-expected rise in
fourth-quarter earnings.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.5 percent.
Copper prices declined 2.5 percent to $5,732.5 a
tonne and gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,187.4 an
ounce.
U.S. crude prices were down 3.8 percent to $45.28 a
barrel, while Brent lost 3.8 percent to $46.41.
Canada's current account deficit narrowed in the third
quarter after three consecutive quarterly increases as exports
saw the highest growth in over two years, data from Statistics
Canada showed on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)