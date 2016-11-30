(Adds details on specific stocks and sectors, updates prices)

* TSX up 116.36 points, or 0.78 percent, at 15,116.17

* Index touches 15,141.02, highest since June 2015

* Energy group jumps 7 pct; seven of TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, Nov 30 Canada's main stock index hit a near 18-month high on Wednesday as energy stocks surged along with oil prices as major crude producers reached a deal to curb production.

The energy group, which accounts for one-fifth of the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index, jumped 7 percent as crude prices soared.

OPEC has agreed its first limit on oil output since 2008, an OPEC source told Reuters, with Saudi Arabia prepared to accept "a big hit" on production and agree to arch-rival Iran freezing output at pre-sanctions levels.

At 10:09 a.m. EDT (1509 GMT), the Toronto index was up 116.36 points, or 0.78 percent, at 15,116.17. It earlier hit 15,141.02, its highest level since June 3, 2015.

Fourteen stocks were posting new 52-week highs.

Energy shares accounted for 35 of the 45 most influential gainers, with several names jumping more than 10 percent. The country's largest producers were up between 5 percent and 9 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc rising 6.1 percent to C$42.49, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd up 7 percent to C$44.57 and Cenovus Energy Inc adding 8.5 percent to C$20.58.

The group was also boosted by Ottawa's decision to approve a pipeline project that will improve access to Asian markets.

The index gain came despite seven of its 10 main groups trading in negative territory.

The financials group slipped 0.5 percent. Shares in Royal Bank of Canada fell 2.3 percent to C$88.04 after the country's largest lender reported a bigger-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter profit, reflecting lower earnings from its capital markets business and an increase in loans to oil firms turning bad.

Gold miners also weighed as bullion prices fell.

Barrick Gold Corp dropped 3.3 percent to C$20.06 and Goldcorp Inc fell 3.2 percent to C$17.48.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

Industrials rose 0.9 percent, led by railway stocks.

Canada's economy accelerated in the third quarter at its fastest pace in more than two years, benefiting from a rebound in oil exports and continued consumer spending, data from Statistics Canada showed. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)