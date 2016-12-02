(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 37.98 points, or 0.25 percent, to 15,065.51
* Index on track for flat week after hitting near 18-month
high
TORONTO, Dec 2 Canada's main stock index eked
out a small gain in morning trade on Friday as miners rose with
gold and financial stocks pulled back at the end of a busy week
of earnings.
Energy stocks also moved lower after notching sharp gains
earlier in the week as an OPEC deal to curtail production sent
crude prices soaring, with Suncor Energy Inc down 0.8
percent at C$42.625.
At 10:25 a.m. EST (1525 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.98 points, or 0.25
percent, to 15,065.51.
It is on track for a flat performance for the week, after
hitting a near 18-month high on Thursday.
The financials group slipped 0.3 percent, with insurer
Manulife Financial Corp retreating 1.5 percent to
C$23.10. It has jumped sharply since early November on rising
bond yields.
National Bank of Canada add 0.3 percent to C$50.98
after the country's sixth biggest lender posted a
better-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter.
The most influential gainers on the index included Barrick
Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, which
rose 3.5 percent to C$20.72, and diversified miner Teck
Resources Ltd, which added 2.3 percent, to C$33.26.
Gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,173.4 an ounce
while copper prices fell 0.5 percent to $5,763.5 a
tonne.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6 percent.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd fell 2.5 percent to
C$4.34. The Canadian copper miner said it had suspended
shipments from its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia across the
Chinese border, a day after the imposition of new fees on
commodity shipments between the two countries.
Bombardier Inc rose 1.9 percent to C$1.865. The
planemaker said it has won orders for three aircraft from
Tanzania.
Several consumer staples names also gained, with convenience
store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc up 1.6
percent to C$61.16 and supermarket chain Loblaw Cos Ltd
adding 1 percent to C$69.96.
The Canadian economy added 10,700 jobs in November, and the
jobless rate fell to a five-month low of 6.8 percent, although
part-time work accounted for the gains for the second month in a
row, Statistics Canada said.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Andrea Ricci)