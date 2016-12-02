(Adds fund manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 24.99 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,052.52
* Index down 0.15 pct on week after hitting near 18-month
high
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Dec 2 Canada's main stock index eked
out a small gain on Friday as miners rose as the price of gold
climbed while energy stocks slipped after an OPEC deal earlier
in the week propelled oil to its biggest weekly gain in years.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
settled up 24.99 points, or 0.17 percent, at
15,052.52. For the week, it slipped 0.15 percent, after hitting
a near 18-month high on Thursday.
The financials group was flat, torn between gains for banks
at the end of a busy week of earnings and a pullback in
insurers, which have jumped sharply since early November on
rising bond yields.
National Bank of Canada added 1.4 percent to C$51.52
after the country's sixth biggest lender posted
better-than-expected profit and said it planned to strengthen
its capital position next year.
"The trend is very positive for banks in general because
we've got higher rates and the stability in the residential
mortgage book is still pretty much there," said John Stephenson,
president of Stephenson & Company Capital Management.
He said insurers likely also had room to rise further as
higher bond yields reduce the value of their liabilities.
The most influential gainers on the index included Barrick
Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, which
rose 4 percent to C$20.81 as it cut its debt, and diversified
miner Teck Resources Ltd, which added 3.4 percent to
C$33.66.
Stephenson said he prefers the likes of Teck and First
Quantum Minerals Ltd over gold miners given that they
would likely benefit from the major infrastructure spending
proposed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Gold futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,175.70 an ounce
while copper prices fell 0.5 percent to $5,760.15 a
tonne.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.8 percent.
Bombardier Inc rose 2.2 percent to C$1.87. The
planemaker said it has won orders for three aircraft from
Tanzania.
The Canadian economy added 10,700 jobs in November, and the
jobless rate fell to a five-month low of 6.8 percent, although
part-time work accounted for the gains for a second month in a
row, Statistics Canada said.
