(Adds investment manager quotes, details on materials stocks,
updates prices)
* TSX ends up 30.63 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,125.80
* Index posts its highest close since June 2015
* Just three of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Dec 6 Canada's benchmark stock index
climbed to its highest close in 18 months on Tuesday as Bank of
Montreal led financial shares higher on a strong
earnings report, adding momentum to a month-long sector rally
sparked by higher bond yields.
Bank of Montreal rose 2.8 percent to C$92.06. The country's
fourth-largest lender reported quarterly earnings well ahead of
market expectations, benefiting from strong performances at its
capital markets and U.S. personal and commercial businesses.
"Banks and insurance companies have reported solid numbers
and are riding the tailwind of a move higher in yields," said
Matt Skipp, president of SW8 Asset Management.
Bond yields have risen since early November, reducing the
value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase net
interest margins of banks.
The overall financials group gained 0.7 percent, while the
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 30.63 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,125.80, its
highest close since June 3, 2015.
The index has rallied 16 percent this year.
"Canada is doing well because of strength in financials,
strength in energy, strength in materials and all things
cyclical," Skipp said.
Cyclical stocks benefit most from an upturn in economic
growth. Investors have been betting that U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump will deliver significant economic stimulus.
"If you believe that Trump and China can inflate the global
economy and then throw in optimism over future oil prices,
Canada becomes a global proxy for playing this trade," Skipp
said.
Consumer discretionary stocks rose 0.5 percent, with Magna
International Inc climbing 1.9 percent to C$57.59.
But seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower, with
energy dipping 0.2 percent as oil fell for the first session
since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
agreed to cut output last week.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 86 cents lower at
$50.93 a barrel.
Consumer staples fell 0.5 percent, while the materials
group, which includes precious and base metals miners and
fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.4 percent to C$20.55,
while diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd was down
1.9 percent at C$33.81.
Copper prices declined 1.1 percent to $5,884 a tonne
as investors cashed in gains after the previous session's rally
on concerns that a surge in base metals prices over the last
month had left markets overstretched.
Gold hovered near 10-month lows as the market braced for an
increase in U.S. interest rates this month and anticipated more
monetary tightening next year.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Richard Chang)