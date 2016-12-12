(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 32.59 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,344.79
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower; energy up 3.3
pct
TORONTO, Dec 12 A surge in shares of energy
companies helped push Canada's main stock index higher on Monday
as crude prices jumped on a deal to cut production.
But the gains, which extended a 19-month index high, were
offset by falling industrial stocks including railways and slips
among financial and materials stocks.
At 10:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 32.59 points, or 0.21
percent, to 15,344.79.
The energy group, which accounts for more than a fifth of
the index's weight, climbed 3.3 percent as oil prices hit an
18-month high after OPEC and some of its rivals agreed to
jointly reduce output to tackle global oversupply and boost
prices.
Eighteen of the 20 most influential movers on the index were
energy stocks, included its biggest oil and gas producers, with
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd up 4.1 percent at
C$45.77 and Suncor Energy Inc adding 2.2 percent to
C$43.91.
Cenovus Energy Inc, which last week said it would
up its capital spending and resume work on an oil sands project
in 2017, advanced 5.9 percent to C$21.88.
The Canadian government on Friday reached a deal with eight
of the 10 provinces to introduce a landmark national carbon
price aimed at helping Canada meet its international climate
change obligations.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, including a 1.4 percent decline for industrials.
Canadian National Railway Co fell 2.7 percent to
C$89.14 and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd lost 2.4
percent to C$200.84.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent. Potash Corp
fell 2.7 percent to C$25.35 and Agrium Inc
lost 2.3 percent to C$140.64.
The two companies plan to merge as the sector struggles with
weak prices.
The financials group slipped 0.2 percent.
U.S. crude prices were up 3.8 percent to $53.46 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 3.8 percent to $56.37.
