* TSX up 32.59 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,344.79

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower; energy up 3.3 pct

TORONTO, Dec 12 A surge in shares of energy companies helped push Canada's main stock index higher on Monday as crude prices jumped on a deal to cut production.

But the gains, which extended a 19-month index high, were offset by falling industrial stocks including railways and slips among financial and materials stocks.

At 10:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 32.59 points, or 0.21 percent, to 15,344.79.

The energy group, which accounts for more than a fifth of the index's weight, climbed 3.3 percent as oil prices hit an 18-month high after OPEC and some of its rivals agreed to jointly reduce output to tackle global oversupply and boost prices.

Eighteen of the 20 most influential movers on the index were energy stocks, included its biggest oil and gas producers, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd up 4.1 percent at C$45.77 and Suncor Energy Inc adding 2.2 percent to C$43.91.

Cenovus Energy Inc, which last week said it would up its capital spending and resume work on an oil sands project in 2017, advanced 5.9 percent to C$21.88.

The Canadian government on Friday reached a deal with eight of the 10 provinces to introduce a landmark national carbon price aimed at helping Canada meet its international climate change obligations.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, including a 1.4 percent decline for industrials.

Canadian National Railway Co fell 2.7 percent to C$89.14 and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd lost 2.4 percent to C$200.84.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent. Potash Corp fell 2.7 percent to C$25.35 and Agrium Inc lost 2.3 percent to C$140.64.

The two companies plan to merge as the sector struggles with weak prices.

The financials group slipped 0.2 percent.

U.S. crude prices were up 3.8 percent to $53.46 a barrel, while Brent crude added 3.8 percent to $56.37. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)