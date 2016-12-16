(Adds details on specific stocks, sectors; updates prices)
* TSX up 68.13 points, or 0.45 percent, to 15,286.44
* Index heading for slight decline on week
TORONTO, Dec 16 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday as higher oil prices helped heavyweight energy stocks
lead broad gains and gold miners recovered as the price of the
precious metal steadied.
There were five advancing stocks for every decliner, with
the most influential gainers including major energy producers
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which rose 1 percent to
C$44.63, and Suncor Energy Inc, up 0.9 percent to
C$44.17.
Oil rose, edging closer to new 17-month highs as producers
showed signs of adhering to a global deal to reduce output.
At 10:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.13 points, or 0.45
percent, to 15,286.44. The index is headed for a slight slip on
the week after notching a 1.7 percent in the prior week.
Bombardier Inc jumped 3.3 percent to C$2.02. The
plane and train maker said it is still seeking funds from the
Canadian government despite improved liquidity, as the company
assured investors it is prepared to deal with the cost of value
guarantees for older jets.
Industrials added 0.8 percent, as big railway stocks also
gained. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd advanced 1.2
percent to C$196.41 and rival Canadian National Railway Co
was up 0.5 percent to C$89.99.
The energy group climbed 0.7 percent, while the financials
group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's
weight, gained 0.2 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 percent.
U.S. crude prices were up 0.9 percent to $51.36 a
barrel, while Brent added 1.2 percent to $54.68.
Gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,131.4 an ounce
while copper prices declined 1.0 percent to $5,674 a
tonne.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)