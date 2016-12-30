TORONTO Dec 30 Canada's main stock index edged down shortly after the open on Friday as energy and financial stocks led the market lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 10.51 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,411.61 after opening in positive territory. Eight of the index's 10 main groups declined. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by W Simon)