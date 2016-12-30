Corporates lead way in renewed LatAm bond supply surge
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
TORONTO Dec 30 Canada's main stock index edged down shortly after the open on Friday as energy and financial stocks led the market lower.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 10.51 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,411.61 after opening in positive territory. Eight of the index's 10 main groups declined. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by W Simon)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
* Facebook Inc says announcing 3 updates to Trending, a feature that shows people popular topics being discussed on Facebook
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)