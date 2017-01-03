* TSX up 152.87 points, or 1 percent, at 15,440.46

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO Jan 3 Canada's main stock index vaulted more than 1 percent on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in more than 20 months on the first trading day of 2017, as a jump in oil prices helped energy stocks lead a broad-based gain.

The most influential movers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc, which rose 1.9 percent to C$44.74, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 2.8 percent to C$43.97. Encana Corp gained 3.4 percent to C$16.30.

The energy group climbed 2.2 percent overall as oil prices were buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and other big oil exporters to cut production, which kicked in on Sunday, will drain a global supply glut.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.9 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada up 1 percent at C$91.80 and Bank of Nova Scotia advancing 0.9 percent to C$75.41.

At 10:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 152.87 points, or 1 percent, at 15,440.46. It earlier touched 15,450.27, its highest since April 27, 2015.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by more than 3-to-1.

Industrials were up 1 percent and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 percent.

Goldcorp advanced 3 percent to C$18.82 and Potash Corp rose 1.4 percent to C$24.62.

The pace of growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector picked up slightly in December as orders for new work rose to the highest level in two years as companies saw greater demand in the auto and energy sectors, data showed.

U.S. crude prices were up 2.3 percent to $54.93 a barrel, while Brent added 2.2 percent to $58.08. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)