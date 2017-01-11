(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 15.25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 15,441.53
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups slip
TORONTO, Jan 11 Canada's main stock index made
slight gains in morning trade on Wednesday as heavyweight energy
and financial stocks rose but were offset by falling gold
miners.
Plane and train maker Bombardier Inc advanced 4.1
percent to C$2.57 after a consortium in which it has a 30
percent stake won a 1.16 billion euro contract to supply
commuter trains for the Paris region.
Investors were broadly cautious ahead of an 11 a.m. ET (1600
GMT) news conference by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
At 10:08 a.m., the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 15.25 points, or 0.1 percent,
to 15,441.53. Advancing stocks were barely outnumbering
decliners, with six of the index's 10 main groups lower.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 percent, as gold
miners featured among the index's heaviest weights even as
bullion hit six-week highs.
Teck Resources Ltd jumped 6 percent to C$31.40
and First Quantum Minerals Ltd rose 3.3 percent to
C$16.40, as copper prices traded just off a four-week high after
Chinese and global economic data fueled expectations for firm
demand this year.
The energy group climbed 0.7 percent, as oil prices rose for
the first time in three days following news of Saudi supply cuts
to Asia.
The financials group gained 0.3 percent, with insurer
Manulife Financial Corp up 1.2 percent at C$24.84.
Corus Entertainment Inc fell 1.9 percent to
C$13.02 after the media company's profit missed expectations.
Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co fell 5.9
percent to C$9.56, extending a sharp fall to a record low in the
prior session as its poor holiday season sales and lower outlook
led several banks to slash price targets on the stock.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)