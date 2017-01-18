(Adds asset manager comment, details, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 43.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,397.85
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
* Five decliners for every two advancing stocks
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices
and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a
negative outlook.
Cameco fell 16.9 percent to C$14.39 after the company said
it expected its 2016 adjusted profit to be significantly lower
than analysts' estimates and also said it would cut 120 jobs at
three of its uranium mines in 2017.
"The drop today certainly looks like an over-exaggeration to
their announcement," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung
Investment Management Inc.
"There's more longer-term uncertainties out there that are
worrying investors," he added, referring to political events
south of the border. "For the time being we're going to be in a
volatile market."
An interest rate cut remains on the table if the risks
facing the country are realized, the Bank of Canada said,
warning there would be "material consequences" if U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump enacts protectionist policies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 43.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at
15,397.85.
Canada's biggest oil and gas producers weighed as oil prices
fell to their lowest in a week on a strong U.S. dollar and
expectations that U.S. producers would boost output even as
OPEC's output fell from a record high.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 1.3 percent to
C$40.60 and Suncor Energy Inc lost 0.7 percent to
C$42.43. The energy group retreated 1.4 percent overall.
"One thing that I think a lot of people have lost sight of
is that the energy companies have been concentrating so much on
their cost structure, they are much more efficient than they
were," Sprung said.
The materials sector, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.5 percent.
Half of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, with five decliners for every two gainers.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Phil Berlowitz)