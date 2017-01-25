(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Jan 25 Canada's main stock index edged
toward an all-time high on Wednesday, boosted by financial
stocks as bond yields rose and by energy stocks in the wake of
U.S. President Donald Trump's move to advance two major pipeline
projects.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 33.15 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,643.84,
just off its September 2014 record peak of 15,685.13.
The move towards that record came as the Dow Jones
Industrial Average closed above 20,000 for the first time,
helped by solid earnings and as optimism over Trump's pro-growth
initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.
"Canada will benefit from a better U.S. economic
environment," said Kevin Headland, senior investment strategist
at Manulife Investments. "The pro-pipeline stance is just
another benefit that I think Trump and the Republican Party is
going to provide to Canada."
TransCanada Corp rose 0.4 percent to C$64.47,
adding to an all-time high the stock hit on Tuesday, when
Trump's executive order put its Keystone XL pipeline back into
play.
The pipeline would help Canadian oil sands producers tap the
world's largest refining market for their oil and boost the
price they get for their crude.
The broader energy group also rose 0.4 percent, even as oil
prices slipped on signs that growing U.S. shale production would
reduce the impact of cuts by OPEC and other major exporters.
The most influential gainers on the index included some of
its biggest banks and insurers, with Royal Bank of Canada
up 0.7 percent to C$93.99 and Manulife Financial Corp
advancing 1.5 percent to C$25.38.
"Most insurance companies in Canada typically trade off the
U.S. Treasury curve," Headland said. "We saw the 10-year move up
higher, that helps the Canadian insurers."
Benchmark U.S. yields hit a four-week high as Wall Street's
key indexes posted record highs amid investor optimism about the
economy and the policies of the administration of President
Donald Trump.
The financials group, which accounts for more than a third
of the index's weight, gained 0.7 percent.
Gold miners held the Canadian index back, as investors
shunned bullion, typically seen as a safe haven.
Shares in Canadian National Railway Co fell 2.5
percent to C$91.38, as the country's largest railway company
reported earnings that beat expectations but pointed to moderate
volume growth in 2017.
Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rose, with two advancers for
every decliner and 22 stocks posting new 52-week highs.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alistair Bell and
James Dalgleish)