* TSX down 17.57 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,626.27
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index edged
lower on Thursday but stayed close to its all-time high as a
retreat among materials stocks weighed and investors reacted to
a string of earnings reports.
The most influential movers on the index included cable and
wireless company Rogers Communications Inc, which rose
3.7 percent to C$54.52 after reporting better-than-expected
adjusted profit on solid wireless growth.
Methanex Corp jumped 5.5 percent to C$64.71 after
the methanol supplier posted a sharp jump in profit.
Still, the materials group that includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies lost 1.4 percent as gold
miners fell with bullion prices sliding to a two-week low.
Potash Corp declined 2.3 percent to C$25.37 after
it forecast a less profitable year than analysts expected, and
reported a surprisingly big drop in profit as a deep slump
continued in the oversupplied fertilizer sector.
Agrium Inc, with whom Potash Corp plans to merge,
fell 2 percent to C$140.27.
At 11:08 a.m. ET (1608 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.57 points, or 0.11
percent, to 15,626.27.
TransCanada Corp pulled back after hitting all-time
highs in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's move to get
its Keystone XL pipeline back on track earlier this week. It was
last down 1.7 percent at C$63.35.
The energy group climbed 0.3 percent, as oil prices
rose.
Altagas Ltd fell 5.8 percent to C$31.4 after the
energy infrastructure company said it would buy U.S.-based WGL
Holdings Inc in an C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion) deal.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, although decliners slightly outnumbered gainers
overall.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)