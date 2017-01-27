(Adds portfolio manager quotes, details; updates prices)
* TSX closes down 39.71 points, or 0.25 percent, at
15,575.81
* Five of TSX's 10 main groups end lower
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's benchmark stock index
dipped for a second straight day on Friday as oil prices fell
and some heavyweight energy shares lost ground, while
electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a
12-year high.
The energy group retreated 1 percent as oil prices slipped
on an increased focus on U.S. production increases. U.S. crude
oil futures settled 61 cents lower at $53.17 a barrel.
Energy stocks got a boost on Tuesday from revived prospects
for the Keystone XL pipeline. But on Monday the group had hit a
nearly two-month low amid investor worries about a potential
U.S. border adjustment tax.
"Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau has to play his cards
pretty carefully here. The last thing you want is have some sort
of taxation on oil going into the U.S," said Ian Nakamoto,
equity specialist at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier, a
division of Raymond James.
TransCanada Corp fell 1.3 percent to C$62.71 as the
country's energy regulator said it would restart from the
beginning a hearing into the company's proposed Energy East
pipeline.
Fellow pipeline operator Enbridge Inc declined 2.7
percent to C$56.55 after announcing it would pay about $170
million to take private Midcoast Energy Partners LP.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 39.71 points, or 0.25 percent, at
15,575.81.
The index had moved intraday on Wednesday within 11 points
of its all-time high at 15,685.13, but has since drifted lower.
"We are going to have a bit of a vacuum in terms of news, so
we might have a bit of a pause, or a slight correction here,"
Nakamoto said.
Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower, with the
heavyweight financials group dipping 0.2 percent.
For the week, the index gained 0.2 percent.
Celestica surged 11.4 percent to C$18.60 after its adjusted
earnings beat expectations and it said it would exit the
oversupplied solar panel manufacturing market.
Rogers Communications Inc extended a rally to its
highest level since August as investors cheered Thursday's
results that suggested its turnaround was on track. It advanced
1.3 percent to C$56.77.
Restaurant Brands International Inc advanced 1.7
percent to C$65.72. The company said it would expand its coffee
and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, into Mexico.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.2 percent as gold prices
steadied and gold stocks gained.
Gold futures dipped 0.1 percent to $1,188.30 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao
and Lisa Shumaker)