(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 19.45 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,456.94
* Seven of TSX's 10 main groups move lower; energy falls 2.2
pct
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Feb 6 Canada's main stock index ended
lower on Monday, as heavyweight energy stocks weighed with a
fall in oil prices, while gold miners caught a boost from
bullion jumping to its highest in nearly three months on
political uncertainty.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
settled down 19.45 points, or 0.13 percent, at
15,456.94, with seven of its 10 main groups lower.
"Uncertainty is still the rule of the day," said Bryden
Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management, adding
that "cautious optimism about a stronger U.S. economy" is mixed
with worry about trade disruption as U.S. President Donald Trump
threatens to impose tariffs and border tax adjustments.
Gold climbed to its highest in nearly three months as
worries about the political landscape in the United States and
Europe and a subdued dollar reinforced investor interest in the
precious metal.
Among the Toronto index's most influential gainers were the
biggest members of its sizable gold mining group, with Barrick
Gold jumping 3 percent to C$25.40 and Goldcorp Inc
up 3.7 percent at C$21.99.
The index's materials group, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, surged 2.5 percent,
while on the other side of the ledger the energy group slumped
2.2 percent, as oil prices fell with ample U.S.
supplies and excess speculative length outweighing OPEC output
curbs and rising tensions between the United States and Iran.
Major producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell
2.5 percent to C$38.92, while Enbridge Inc lost 1.3
percent to C$56.33 and fellow pipeline company TransCanada
shed 1 percent to C$61.85.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio.
Pharmaceutical company Prometic Life Sciences Inc
advanced 1.9 percent to C$2.14 after it said California Capital
Equity LLC had exercised share purchase warrants in the company
as it prepares for its first commercial launch in 2017.
Canadian trade data for December is due on Tuesday, after
Canada achieved its first trade surplus in more than two years
in November, while jobs data for January is due on Friday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
James Dalgleish)