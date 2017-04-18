(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX down 35.5 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,649.39
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Tuesday as banks and mining stocks weighed with lower
commodity prices and bond yields, while investors also digested
disappointing quarterly results from two U.S. corporate
heavyweights.
The most influential weights on the index included
diversified miner Teck Resources, which fell 3.5
percent to C$28.76, its lowest since late March, and Lundin
Mining Corp, which was off 4.2 percent at C$7.14.
Both stocks had notched solid gains in the prior session
after Chinese data showed robust industrial output.
Prices for copper, lead and zinc all fell on Tuesday, as
geopolitical tension over North Korea fueled risk aversion.
At 10:26 a.m. ET (1426 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.5 points, or 0.23
percent, at 15,649.39. Seven of its 10 main groups were lower,
although advancers and decliners were equally matched overall.
The heavyweight financials group lost 0.4 percent, as
Goldman Sachs' earnings missed Wall Street expectations.
Sales at U.S. healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson
also missed expectations.
Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.3 percent to C$95.61,
and Bank of Nova Scotia lost 0.4 percent to C$76.83.
Yields on Canadian and U.S government debt fell as investors
took a cautious stance ahead of this weekend's first round of
the French presidential election and amid rising tension between
the United States and North Korea.
Resales of Canadian homes rose 1.1 percent in March from
February and prices were up 18.6 percent from a year earlier as
strong demand in Toronto offset cooling elsewhere, a report from
the Canadian Real Estate Association showed.
Foreign investment in Canadian securities hit a record high
of C$38.84 billion ($29.20 billion) in February, boosted by
cross-border acquisitions and mergers, Statistics Canada said.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)