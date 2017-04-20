* TSX up 101.93 points, or 0.66 percent, at 15,654.81
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an
earnings beat and as energy and many financial shares also
gained.
Canadian Pacific was the most influential gainer on the
index, adding 3.6 percent to C$209.32 after it reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from
shipments of commodities such as grain and coal, and expressed
optimism that demand was improving.
Its rival, Canadian National Railway Co, rose 1.4
percent to C$100.11.
At 10:17 a.m. ET (1417 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 101.93 points, or 0.66
percent, at 15,654.81. Nine of its 10 main groups gained.
The energy group climbed 0.7 percent, as oil prices steadied
after steep losses in the prior session. Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd rose 1.0 percent to C$44.14.
The financials group rose 0.5 percent.
Those two sectors together account for more than half of the
index's weight.
Lending activity to small Canadian businesses dipped in
February, though borrowing by medium-sized firms rose for the
fourth month in a row on strength in the construction sector and
oil-related provinces, data showed on Thursday.
The country's largest lender, Royal Bank of Canada,
rose 0.5 percent to C$95.62, and Toronto-Dominion Bank
added 0.5 percent to C$66.15.
But shares in Home Capital Group Inc slumped 12
percent to C$19.64 after staff at the Ontario Securities
Commission said they would pursue claims that the alternative
lender and three current or former executives had breached
disclosure rules.
Celestica Inc declined 3.4 percent to C$18.64 after
the electronics manufacturer reporting quarterly earnings.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)