TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, as a pipeline company's shares soared on an acquisition announcement, but a major mortgage lender slumped.

Shares of Veresen Inc jumped 19.2 percent to C$18.15 on news that it agreed to be acquired in a $C9.7 billion ($7.10 billion) stock-and-cash deal by its larger rival Pembina Pipeline Corp .

Pembina shares declined 2.2 percent to C$42.56, and the overall energy group retreated 0.5 percent.

The heavily weighted financials group gained 0.3 percent, with Canada's five biggest banks edging modestly higher.

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, tumbled 21.4 percent to C$6.32 after the company said its high-interest accounts balance was expected to fall to about C$391 million from C$1.4 billion a week ago.

Last month, regulators accused the company of making "materially misleading statements" to investors.

At 10:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 7.53 points, or 0.05 percent, to 15,593.66. Five of the index's 10 main groups advanced.

Shaw Communications Inc stock rose 1.3 percent to C$29.31 following news late on Friday that the Canadian cable company is looking for a buyer for its U.S. data center company, ViaWest.

The overall consumer discretionary group rose 0.4 percent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 138 to 102, for a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the downside.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)