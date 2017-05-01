CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO May 1 Canada's main stock index ended the session marginally lower on Monday, led by a fall in by Pembina Pipeline Corp , which announced it is buying Veresen Inc, and a broad decline in materials stock.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 10.5 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,575.63. Four of the index's 10 main groups retreated. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.