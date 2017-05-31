* TSX down 22.44 points, 0.2 percent, to 15,349.91
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as a slide in oil prices squeezed energy companies,
while a quarterly report on the country's economy cast a cloud
over financial shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
finished down 22.44 points, or 0.2 percent, at
15,349.91, managing to pare much of the session's earlier
losses.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index fell, with energy,
which gave back 1.1 percent, and financial stocks, which lost
0.3 percent, driving a significant chunk of the declines.
Oil and gas companies took a hit after crude prices dropped
following an increase in Libyan output, which helped boost
monthly OPEC crude production for the first time this year.
"On one side you see supply increasing from Libya, you also
see OPEC compliance decreasing. Really, markets are losing faith
in OPEC's ability to really prop up oil prices," said Macan Nia,
director, capital markets and strategy, with Manulife
Investments.
Nia also noted an increase in U.S. oil production since last
year that offsets 40 percent of OPEC's cuts.
Encana Corp fell 3 percent to C$13.13, while
Cenovus Energy also gave up 3 percent to C$12.05.
In government data, quarterly gross domestic product figures
showed that growth accelerated strongly in the first quarter,
but the market's focus was on economic expectations.
"Could that increase in inventory be a drag on GDP going
forward?" asked Nia, who also noted ongoing global concerns
about the impact of the country's overheated real estate market.
Financial stocks are often sensitive to market sentiment on
the economy, and Bank of Nova Scotia was down 0.5
percent at C$76.22.
Mining firm Asanko Gold Inc shares tumbled 13.2
percent to C$2.19 before they were halted for most of the
session after investment firm Muddy Waters said it was shorting
the stock due to concerns about the company's mining operations
in Ghana. Trading is expected to resume on Thursday when markets
open.
Element Fleet Management Corp was also hit amid
initial speculation it was the target, which proved to be
incorrect. The shares, which fell nearly 40 percent before being
briefly halted, finished down 15.3 percent, at C$8.56.
The materials group, home to mining firms, lost 0.2 percent,
with Teck Resources Ltd sliding 5 percent to C$24.05.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
127 to 117, for a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the downside.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by W Simon and Dan Grebler)