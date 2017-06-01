* TSX up 76.88 points, or 0.5 percent, to 15,426.79
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were up
TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday in a broad rally led by steady oil prices that
bolstered energy stocks, and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd
shares.
BlackBerry was among the most influential gainers, jumping
8.3 percent to C$15.46 after Citron Research said it had a
24-month price target of $20 on the stock on expectations the
software company will profit from the increasing application of
its security and other software technology in various
industries, such as automotive.
The overall technology sector rose 1.1 percent.
At 10:49 a.m. ET (1449 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 76.88 points, or 0.5
percent, to 15,426.79.
Of the index's 10 main groups, only materials, hurt by
falling metal prices, retreated.
The energy group climbed 1.0 percent. Enbridge Inc
was the most influential advancer in the group, rising 0.9
percent to C$52.49.
The price of oil, a key Canadian export, was steady a day
after diving 3 percent on higher OPEC crude output, after an
industry report showed U.S. crude stockpiles had fallen more
than expected.
U.S. crude prices were up 0.3 percent at $48.44 a
barrel, while Brent crude was unchanged at $50.75.
The financials group gained 0.3 percent, helped in part by
Element Fleet Management Corp, which rebounded after
Wednesday's losses related to unfounded speculation it was the
short-selling target of hedge fund Muddy Waters.
Asanko Gold Inc, which plunged 20 percent in
earlier trading a day after Muddy Waters said it was shorting
the company's stock, rebounded by late morning. Shares in the
mining firm, which disputed Muddy Waters' claims, rose 11.2
percent to C$2.44.
Recreational vehicle maker BRP Inc shares surged
13.9 percent to C$37.44 after it reported a much
stronger-than-expected quarterly result, and also announced a
quarterly dividend and share repurchase.
Materials, home to precious and base metals miners, slipped
0.1 percent, pinched by the price of gold, which dipped 0.7
percent to $1,263.4 an ounce after U.S. jobs data boosted
the U.S. dollar, and nickel prices fell to an 11-month low on
concerns of excess supply.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 0.9 percent to C$22.15,
while First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 1.3 percent to
C$11.24.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
188 to 57, for a 3.30-to-1 ratio on the upside.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)