* TSX down 76.7 points, or 0.5 percent, to 15,303.05
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index moved
lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil
prices and loyalty program company Aimia plunged after
suspending its dividend payments.
Aimia Inc slumped 6.9 percent to C$1.76 after
cancelling those payouts with immediate effect and announcing
the resignation of three directors.
Air Canada said in May that it would launch its own loyalty
program in 2020, replacing Aeroplan, which Aimia owns and
operates.
The energy group retreated 1.5 percent as oil prices fell
after reports showed global supply was rising and U.S. crude
inventories were still increasing.
Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.4 percent to C$40.30, and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 1.6 percent to
C$38.36.
Canadian crude output will grow by a third to 5.1 million
barrels per day (bpd) by 2030, the country's main oil lobby
group said on Tuesday, raising predictions for the first time in
four years.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.7 percent to $46.16 a
barrel, while Brent lost 0.6 percent to $48.45.
At 10:02 a.m. ET (1402 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 76.7 points, or 0.5
percent, to 15,303.05.
There were two decliners for every advancer and eight of the
index's 10 main groups were lower, with the financials group
slipping 0.5 percent and industrials falling 0.3 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 percent.
Gold miners were among the biggest gainers, as prices for
the precious metal rose 1 percent after weaker-than-expected
U.S. inflation data for May knocked the dollar index to
nine-month lows.
Kinross Gold Corp advanced 2.8 percent to C$5.79,
while Iamgold Corp rose 3.8 percent to C$7.45, as gold
futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,276.2 an ounce.
Investors are awaiting a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate
decision and news conference later in the session.
The U.S. central bank is widely tipped to unveil a
quarter-point interest rate hike at the end of its latest
two-day meeting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
Restaurant Brands International Inc advanced 1.5
percent to C$77.13. Oppenheimer raised the owner of Burger King
and Tim Hortons to outperform from perform, according to
thefly.com.
