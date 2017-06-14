(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 209.62 points, or 1.36 percent, at 15,170.13
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9
pct
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index
slumped on Wednesday to its lowest close in six months as energy
stocks were hit by a sharp retreat in the price of oil and
loyalty program company Aimia fell sharply after suspending its
dividend payments.
The energy group fell 3.9 percent as oil prices moved lower
by a similar degree, hit by an unexpected large buildup in
gasoline inventories and an international outlook that suggests
a big increase in supply in the coming year.
"It was a bloodbath today," said Brandon Michael, an
investment analyst at ABC Funds. "No matter what OPEC is doing,
these shale producers are just proving to be very persistent and
keep on pumping oil out."
Suncor Energy Inc fell 3.6 percent to C$39.40 and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 4.2 percent to
C$37.36.
Aimia Inc slumped 19.1 percent to C$1.53 after
cancelling dividends with immediate effect and announcing the
resignation of three directors, a month after Air Canada
announced a plan to replace the company's loyalty program with
its own.
Materials stocks also weighed on the resource-rich index,
down 3.2 percent overall as gold miners lost ground with the
precious metal after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates and
said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
lost 209.62 points, ending the session down 1.36
percent at 15,170.13.
There were six decliners for every advancer and eight of the
index's 10 main groups were lower, with the financials group
slipping 0.5 percent and industrials falling 0.9 percent.
"We opened at the highs of the day and we closed at the lows
today, that's definitely very bearish, and you may get some
continuation tomorrow," ABC's Michael said.
Alternative lender Home Capital Group made a dramatic
reversal after Reuters reported it was in talks with a syndicate
of banks, including some of Canada's biggest lenders, to secure
a loan of about C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) to replace a costly
emergency credit line.
It closed up 7.5 percent at C$12.13 after trading as low as
C$9.77 during the session.
Restaurant Brands International Inc advanced 3.2
percent to C$78.36. Oppenheimer raised the owner of Burger King
and Tim Hortons to outperform from perform, according to
thefly.com.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by W Simon and Peter
Cooney)