* TSX closes up 32.12 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,192.54
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
* Consumer staples end down 1.4 percent
* Index falls 1.8 percent for the week
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index
rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices,
offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that
internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods
Market Inc.
The energy group, which hit its lowest level in 13 months on
Thursday, rebounded 0.9 percent, led by Enbridge Inc,
which rose 2.3 percent to C$51.44.
U.S. crude prices settled 28 cents higher at $44.74 a
barrel as some producers reduced exports and U.S. rig additions
slowed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 32.12 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,192.54,
after four straight days of losses and a day after hitting a
six-month low.
Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. The
heavyweight financials group gained 0.2 percent and industrials
rose 0.4 percent.
Still, the index closed below its 200-day moving average for
a third straight day. For the week, it fell 1.8 percent.
"We believe that the correction has been in progress for
four weeks," said Sid Mokhtari, market technician and director,
institutional equity research, CIBC World Markets.
Recent weakening in oil and gold prices has weighed on the
index, which is very "resource-orientated" and could fall
another 4 percent before finding a floor, Mokhtari said.
The Canadian consumer staples sector tumbled as much as 3.4
percent in its sharpest fall since October 2008 before paring
losses to 1.4 percent, after Amazon made deeper inroads into the
grocery sector with its deal to buy Whole Foods.
Loblaw Companies Ltd, which has more than 2,300
corporate, franchised and associate-owned grocery stores and
pharmacies across Canada, ended down 3.6 percent at C$72.79,
after falling as much as 5.8 percent.
Empire Company Ltd, which has about 1,500 Canadian
stores operating under banners including Sobeys and FreshCo,
fell 3.6 percent to C$18.74. Metro Inc, which operates
some 600 supermarkets in Quebec and Ontario, fell 2.9 percent to
C$43.16.
Consumer discretionary shares also retreated, declining 1.0
percent, with Magna International Inc taking a 4.6
percent hit to trade at C$57.30.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent.
Teck Resources Ltd fell 8.6 percent to C$19.73,
extending losses from Thursday after the miner said it was
lowering its forecast of the average realized price for its
steelmaking coal in the second quarter. Several analysts cut its
target price on the news.
