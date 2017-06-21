(Adds portfolio manager quotes, details throughout; updates
* TSX closes down 1.07 points, or 0.01 pct, at 15,148.53
* Just four of TSX's 10 main industry groups end lower
* U.S. crude oil futures settle 2.3 pct lower
* Materials group adds 1.5 pct
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's benchmark stock index
edged lower on Wednesday as a slump in oil prices pressured
energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks
as the U.S. dollar fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
inched down 1.07 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at
15,148.53.
The dip left the index stuck below its 200-day moving
average, which is widely seen as a bearish signal.
"You could see some more downside on the TSX as long as
energy prices keep going down," said Luciano Orengo, portfolio
manager at Manulife Asset Management.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.3 percent lower at
$42.53 a barrel after hitting a 10-month low in volatile trade,
as concerns mounted over a global supply glut. Oil prices have
fallen more than 20 percent from their January peak, indicating
a bear market.
Cenovus Energy shares fell 3.2 percent to C$9.14 a
day after being battered by news the company would replace its
chief executive and sell some assets.
Encana Corp shed 3.8 percent to C$10.72, while the
overall energy group lost 0.5 percent.
The drop in oil prices has reduced inflation prospects,
contributing to a recent flattening in the yield curve, which
tends to compress net interest margins for banks.
The spread between Canada's 2- and 10-year yields narrowed
by 0.9 basis point to a spread of 58.1 basis points, its
narrowest gap since last October, as longer-dated bonds
outperformed.
The financials group, which makes up roughly a third of the
index's weight, also retreated 0.5 percent. Manulife Financial
Corp fell 2.1 percent to C$23.76 and Bank of Montreal
retreated 0.9 percent to C$92.48.
Investors may also worry about how a drop in oil prices will
impact loans to the energy sector.
"It is a confluence of many things that put a lid on
financial stock prices," Orengo said.
Just four of the index's 10 main sector groups ended lower.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners as well as fertilizer and lumber companies, added 1.5
percent.
Goldcorp Inc rose 3.1 percent to C$17.85 and Barrick
Gold Corp gained 1.4 percent to C$20.96, while Teck
Resources added 2.5 percent to trade at C$20.37.
Gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,242 an ounce as
the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major
currencies, while copper prices advanced 1.2 percent to
$5,725 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)