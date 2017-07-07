TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as energy stocks hit by cooling oil prices led the market lower, while heavily weighted bank stocks added to the declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 51.26 points, or 0.34 percent, to 15,026.74 shortly after the open. All but one of the index's 10 main groups were on negative ground. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)