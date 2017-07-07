CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 7-1/2 low as soft oil, rate hike outlook dents risk appetite
* Energy stocks slide 2.5 percent, materials fall 1.9 percent
TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as energy stocks hit by cooling oil prices led the market lower, while heavily weighted bank stocks added to the declines.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 51.26 points, or 0.34 percent, to 15,026.74 shortly after the open. All but one of the index's 10 main groups were on negative ground. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
July 7 Canadian stock futures looked set to open lower on Friday as oil prices fell after data showed U.S. production rose last week, coinciding with a year-high rise in exports from OPEC countries.
TORONTO, July 6 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat, with Tahoe Resources Inc plunging after its license to operate in Guatemala was suspended and Toronto housing data weighing on the financial sector.