CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold prices weigh on resource shares

* TSX down 40.16 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,065.12

* Six of 10 main groups in negative territory (Adds details, updates prices)

TORONTO/OTTAWA, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource shares, while the heavyweight financials group also lost ground.

Gold producers slipped 0.8 percent as gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,209 an ounce with markets anticipating tighter U.S. monetary policy.

Barrick Gold fell 0.8 percent to C$20.2 and Agnico Eagle Mines was down 0.7 percent at C$56.95.

The resource sector was down 0.5 percent, with Potash Corp down 1 percent at C$21.91.

Toronto Dominion Bank was among the biggest drags on the index, down 0.4 percent at C$65.06, while Bank of Nova Scotia fell 0.7 percent to C$56.95.

The financials group, which accounts for about 30 percent of the index, slipped 0.2 percent.

In mid-morning trade, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.16 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,065.12. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in negative territory.

Energy shares recovered from early morning losses to rise 0.3 percent. Oil prices turned higher after being pressured as several banks cut their forecasts for crude this year and next.

Suncor Energy rose 0.2 percent to C$36.59, while Canadian Natural Resources advanced 0.7 percent to C$37.22.

Shares of timber producers were mixed as wildfires in the western province of British Columbia disrupted timber and mining operations and forced thousands from their homes.

West Fraser Timber fell 0.3 percent to C$60.47 after it said it had temporarily suspended operations at three sites.

On the upside, shares of Alimentation Couche Tard rose 2.1 percent to C$60.57 after TD Securities raised its target to C$78 from C$75. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa)