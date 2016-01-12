(Updates prices, adds details on sectors, stocks)
* TSX up 49.78 points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,369.03
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO, Jan 12 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday as financial sector, railway and consumer stocks
advanced, while lower crude oil and gold prices weighed on
resource stocks.
The most influential movers on the index were heavyweight
bank stocks. Royal Bank of Canada rose 1.3 percent to
C$71.33, and Toronto Dominion Bank advanced 1.9 percent
to C$52.37.
The overall financials group gained 1.1 percent.
Industrial stocks rose 0.9 percent, including a 1.3 percent
gain for Canadian National Railway Co to C$74.40, while
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd was up 1.3 percent at
C$161.30.
Dollarama Inc rose 4.2 percent to C$74.82.
At 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.78 points, or 0.4
percent, at 12,369.03. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were
in positive territory.
The index fell on Monday for the ninth straight day,
pressured by a plunge in crude oil prices. It entered into a
bear market last week, down more 20 percent from its all-time
high in September 2014.
Energy stocks fell 0.9 percent as crude oil prices turned
lower.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.9 percent at $31.13 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.4 percent to $31.41.
Goldcorp Inc fell 4.7 percent to C$15.99. The world's
biggest gold producer by market value will increasingly have to
look for large deposits outside the Americas as these are
scarcer than "hen teeth," its incoming chief executive said on
Monday.
Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp plunged 15.6
percent to C$3.68. The company is suspending much of its mining
activities in Greece.
Gold futures fell 0.9 percent to $1,086.2 an ounce.
, while the overall materials group fell 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)