TORONTO, Jan 12 Canada's main stock index broke
a nine-session slump on Tuesday, notching a gain in volatile
trade despite sustained pressure on energy and mining stocks
from slumping prices for crude oil and other commodities.
The heavyweight financials group gained 0.6 percent, while
telecom stocks rose 1.4 percent and industrials added 0.8
percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the day up 54.65 points, or 0.44 percent, at
12,373.90. It entered into a bear market last week, down more 20
percent from its all-time high in September 2014.
It notched both gains and losses of more than 1 percent
during the session, largely tracking an early firming in oil
prices before a fresh nosedive below $30 a barrel and
then a partial recovery.
"For today and broadly for this year, the oil market seems
to be dictating the script for the TSX," said Shailesh
Kshatriya, a director in the Canadian strategy group at Russell
Investments Canada.
"The longer oil prices remain subdued as they are, the
greater the collateral damage," he added.
The energy group lost 0.6 percent, although one of its
biggest members, Suncor Energy Inc, advanced 1.6 percent
to C$32.42.
The most influential gainers also included Toronto-Dominion
Bank, up 2 percent at C$52.40, and Canadian National
Railway Co, which also advanced 2 percent, to C$74.91.
Telecom company BCE Inc rose 2 percent to C$55.70.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.8 percent.
Nickel, copper and other industrial metals fell to fresh
multi-year lows on rising supply and slowing demand.
Eldorado Gold Corp plunged 19 percent to C$3.53.
The company is suspending much of its mining activities in
Greece.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd lost 8.9 percent to
C$3.50.
Goldcorp Inc fell 2.6 percent to C$16.33. The world's
biggest gold producer by market value will increasingly have to
look for large deposits outside the Americas as these are
scarcer than "hen teeth," its incoming chief executive said on
Monday.
Gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,088.5 an ounce.
