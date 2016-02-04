(Adds details on energy, materials, railway and financial
stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 206.86 points, or 1.64 percent, at 12,799.88
* All 10 of the index's main groups were higher
TORONTO, Feb 4 Canada's main stock index rose on
Thursday as higher commodity prices helped lift energy and
mining stocks, while railway stocks also saw strong gains.
A weaker U.S. dollar helped drive commodity markets
higher for a second day, which supported the resource-linked
market.
U.S. crude prices surged more than 2 percent
and gold rose to a three-month high after
expectations eased of a further rise in U.S. interest rates this
year.
The most influential movers on the index included Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd, which rose 7.2 percent to C$170.50,
and Canada's largest oil and gas company, Suncor Energy Inc
, which advanced 3.6 percent to C$32.68.
Suncor reported a fourth-quarter operating loss and cut 2016
capital spending plans on Wednesday because of the collapse in
global crude prices.
The overall energy group climbed 2.5 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 4.0 percent. It included
a 6.2 percent advance in Goldcorp Inc to C$18.18.
BCE Inc rose 1.3 percent to C$57.46. The telecom
and media company reported an 8.5 percent drop in fourth quarter
profit as it paid more to win wireless business, but raised its
dividend by 5 percent and pointed to moderate revenue and
earnings growth in 2016.
At 10:34 a.m. EST (1534 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 206.86 points, or 1.64
percent, to 12,799.88.
That left the index just short of a three-week high it
reached on Jan. 29 at 12,822.13.
All 10 of the index's main groups were in positive
territory.
The financials group gained 1.0 percent, including a 1.1
percent advance in Royal Bank of Canada to C$70.88.
The biggest drag on the market was Brookfield Asset
Management Inc, which fell 0.8 percent to C$39.55.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)