Oil edges down after expected climb in U.S. output
TOKYO Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production.
TORONTO, Feb 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday in a broad retreat after a weak jobs report and as falling oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
The most influential movers on the index including Barrick Gold Corp, which fell 2 percent to C$15.11, and Canadian Natural Resources, which declined 2.6 percent to C$29.52.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent, while the energy sector retreated 1.7 percent.
Copper prices declined 1.5 percent to $4,618.50 a tonne and gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,149 an ounce.
At 9:49 a.m. EST (1449 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.03 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,678.47.
All of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory with decliners outnumbering gainers by two-to-one, and the index was on track for a weekly loss of 1.1 percent.
Canada's jobless rate hit a two-year high in January as the oil-producing province of Alberta shed more jobs, but its trade outlook improved as a weaker currency boosted exports, separate data showed.
Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc declined 1.5 percent to C$46.95 and Suncor Energy Inc lost 0.9 percent to C$31.52.
U.S. crude prices were down 2.1 percent to $31.05 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.5 percent to $33.93.
Dairy company Saputo rose 2.6 percent to C$36.12 as analysts upped their price targets on the stock following quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
