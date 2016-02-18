(updates prices)
* TSX rises 11.19 points, or 0.09 percent, to 12,878.35
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups gain
TORONTO, Feb 18 Canada's main stock index edged
higher on Thursday, sustaining a six-week high, as consumer and
telecom stocks made modest gains, while shares in energy
companies pulled back despite a further rise in crude oil
prices.
The most influential movers on the index included Canadian
Tire Corp, which advanced 6.4 percent to C$123.97
after its earnings beat expectations despite a slip in revenue.
.
The consumer groups were higher, with staples up 0.9 percent
and discretionary gaining 0.4 percent, while telecom stocks
added 0.8 percent.
The country's largest wireless provider, Rogers
Communications Inc, rose 1.1 percent to C$49.25.
The energy group retreated 0.7 percent, even as oil rose
above $35 a barrel after Iran welcomed plans by Russia and Saudi
Arabia to freeze output and an industry report showed a surprise
drop in U.S. inventories.
Canadian Natural Resources declined 2.6 percent to
C$29.02 and Enbridge Inc fell 1.4 percent to C$44.86.
At 10:26 a.m. EST (1526 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 11.19 points, or 0.09
percent, to 12,878.35. It see-sawed on either side of flat in
morning trade, barely extending Wednesday's push to its highest
level since Jan. 5.
Half of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, although advancers outnumbered decliners by a 3-to-2
ratio.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd slumped 14.9 percent to
C$4.18 after providing 2016-2018 guidance on Wednesday.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 percent, while
industrials fell 0.6 percent and the heavyweight financial
sector was barely lower.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)