TORONTO Feb 19 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent in early trade on Friday in a broad retreat led by banks and energy stocks as crude oil prices fell and domestic retail sales data disappointed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 142.80 points, or 1.1 percent, at 12,788.56 shortly after the open. It was still on track for a more than 3 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)