* TSX down 155.32 points, or 1.2 percent, to 12,776.04

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, Feb 19 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent on Friday in a broad retreat led by banks and energy stocks on a fall in crude oil prices and weaker-than-expected domestic retail sales.

The energy group retreated 1.5 percent while the heavyweight financials group fell 1.3 percent, as domestic data showed signs of slowing consumer demand and elevated prices.

Losses were broad, with nine of the 10 main sectors falling and decliners outnumbering advancers by more than 4-to-1.

Only the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, posted a rise, up 0.2 percent as gold miners benefited from the price of bullion holding on to Thursday's gains.

At 10:04 a.m. EST (1504 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 155.32 points, or 1.2 percent, to 12,776.04.

Still, the index remained on track for a roughly 3 percent gain on the holiday-shortened week, helped by oil's first weekly price gains this month as producers talk of a coordinated plan to freeze output levels.

On the day, U.S. crude prices were down 3.4 percent to $29.73 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.7 percent to $33.35.

The most influential movers on the index included Canadian Natural Resources, which fell 2.6 percent to C$28.345, and Suncor Energy Inc, which lost 0.6 percent to C$32.79.

Pipeline company Enbridge Inc fell 1.9 percent to C$43.02, despite reporting higher-than-expected profit.

Canada's annual inflation rate picked up to 2 percent in January, the highest since November 2014, lifted by food prices and a rise in gasoline costs and underlining expectations the Bank of Canada will keep monetary policy unchanged next month.

Separately, retail sales slumped in December as unseasonably warm weather in many parts of the country cut into seasonal purchases, data also released by Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Consumer discretionary stocks fell 1 percent and staples were off 0.5 percent.

