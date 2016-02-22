(Adds details, updates prices)

TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index gained on Monday, as energy shares rose on a jump in oil prices and several major banks benefited from investor positioning ahead of quarterly earnings this week.

The energy group climbed 3.2 percent, with pipeline operator Enbridge Inc advancing 3.3 percent to C$44.57.

A world oil consumer body said it expected U.S. shale production to drop and data showed lower rig counts, pushing up oil prices that have been depressed by excessive supply.

Major oil sands operator Suncor Energy Inc gained 2.2 percent to C$33.57 and Canadian Natural Resources rose 2.9 percent to C$28.90.

Other influential gainers included several of the index's heavyweight banks that are lining up to report quarterly results later this week.

Bank of Montreal, which will be the first of the main six banks to report when it releases its results on Tuesday, gained 1 percent to C$75.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank was up 1.0 percent to C$52.96, and Bank of Nova Scotia advanced 1.1 percent to C$56.64. The financials group gained 1.0 percent.

At 10:09 a.m. EST (1509 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 146.86 points, or 1.15 percent, at 12,960.26.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. A 6.4 percent fall in Valeant Pharmaceuticals to C$109.51 pushed the healthcare sector lower.

Advancers outnumbered decliners by almost 7-to-1.

Industrials rose 1.4 percent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent.

Teck Resources Ltd advanced 17.1 percent to C$9.54, extending a sharp rally in recent days.

Copper prices gained 1.5 percent to $4,689 a tonne, while gold futures fell 1.9 percent to $1,207.4 an ounce.

However, Barrick Gold Corp shares gained 0.6 percent to C$17.37 after the world's largest gold miner said it would spend about $2 billion on projects in Nevada and Peru for construction starting in 2019.

U.S. crude prices were up 7.0 percent to $31.70 a barrel, while Brent added 5.4 percent to $34.79. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)