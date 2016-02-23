(Updates prices)
* TSX up 51.84 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,897.47
* Six of its 10 main sectors gain
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index gained
on Tuesday, as a rebound in gold prices boosted miners of the
precious metal and better-than-expected Bank of Montreal
earnings lifted financial company shares.
Bank of Montreal shares advanced 1.4 percent to
C$74.90 after it posted higher quarterly profits, boosted by
growth in its U.S. retail banking business.
The overall financials group gained 0.4 percent.
Another of the most influential gainers was Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which rose 9.8
percent to C$114.40 following a two-day selloff.
The company said it would restate results for 2014 and 2015
after identifying some sales to drug distributor Philidor Rx
Services that should have been recognized only when the drugs
were dispensed to patients.
At 10:10 a.m. EST (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.84 points, or 0.4
percent, at 12,897.47.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher by
mid-morning, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1.4-to-1.
Energy stocks retreated 1.1 percent, as oil prices eased
over doubts a potential production freeze will have any impact
on the existing global overhang of crude.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 percent, as investors
bought bullion-related assets.
Barrick Gold Corp jumped 4.4 percent to C$18.32 and
Goldcorp Inc rose 4.0 percent to C$21.53.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)