TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as energy stocks bounced with higher oil prices and equity investors broadly cheered a more cautious tone on U.S. interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Among the most influential movers on the index were pipeline operator Enbridge Inc, which rose 2.2 percent to C$50.19, and oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources , which advanced 1.1 percent to C$35.28.

The overall energy group climbed 1.5 percent, as the price of oil jumped in tandem with Wall Street and in reaction to a weaker dollar.

Gold miners meanwhile lost ground as the precious metal failed to retain its lustre a day after rallying on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's signal that rates will likely rise only gradually.

Barrick Gold Corp declined 2.3 percent to C$17.94 and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd declined 1.9 percent to C$47.82.

The metal remains on track for its best quarter in nearly 30 years, up 16.4 percent.

At 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 106.67 points, or 0.79 percent, at 13,532.90.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with three advancers for every decliner.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent.

Discount retailer Dollarama advanced 6.7 percent to C$88.32 after reporting a 25 percent jump in profit and hiking its dividend.

The financials group gained 0.6 percent while industrials rose 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)