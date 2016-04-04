(Adds details, updates prices)
* TSX down 33.4 points, or 0.25 percent, to 13,407.04
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday, weighed by banks and miners amid lower prices for
gold and copper, as investors fretted about Chinese growth and
try to pin down the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely path toward
higher interest rates.
The most influential movers on the index included Brookfield
Asset Management, which fell 2.5 percent to C$43.96,
and BlackBerry Ltd, which lost 3.8 percent to C$9.37,
extending losses from Friday after disappointing results.
At 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.4 points, or 0.25
percent, to 13,407.04.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, with almost two decliners for every advancer.
The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.2 percent, while
the materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1 percent. Potash Corp
fell 2.3 percent to C$21.67.
Barrick Gold Corp declined 1 percent to C$17.61 and
Goldcorp Inc lost 0.8 percent to C$20.76, as gold fell
after strong U.S. economic data boosted risk appetite, while
uncertainty continued about the Federal Reserve's interest rate
path.
Copper touched its lowest in a month and nickel slipped to
its lowest in six weeks on persisting concern over Chinese
growth and metals demand.
The energy group fell 0.6 percent as oil held around its
lowest in a month as prospects of top exporters agreeing to curb
chronic oversupply faded.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)