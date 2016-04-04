(Adds portfolio manager quotes, details on Manulife and Agrium,
* TSX ends down 104.29 points, or 0.78 percent, at 13,336.15
* Nine of TSX's 10 main groups fall
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy
stocks, while financial sector stocks also lost ground as
investors grappled with the Federal Reserve's likely path toward
higher U.S. interest rates.
The index has rebounded more than 15 percent from an almost
3-1/2-year low in January, but has been unable to sustain moves
since mid-March above its 200-day moving average as the rally in
commodity prices ran out of steam.
"Like the cold weather we are having on Bay Street, the TSX
(Toronto Stock Exchange) may be set for some cooling as well,"
said Stan Wong, Director of Wealth Management at ScotiaMcLeod,
referring to the unseasonably cold weather that has gripped
Toronto's financial district.
The most influential movers on the index included Brookfield
Asset Management, which fell 4.8 percent to C$42.91,
while Manulife Financial Corp was down 1.5 percent at
C$17.99. The overall financial services group fell 0.4 percent.
A usually cautious Federal Reserve official delivered a
surprisingly confident message, saying the Fed will likely raise
interest rates before markets currently expect given economic
risks have faded.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2 percent, including
weakening in the shares of fertilizer companies.
Potash Corp fell 3.4 percent to C$21.42 after CIBC
downgraded its recommendation on the stock and cut its price
target, while rival Agrium Inc was down 1.3 percent at
C$113.76.
Mining stocks dragged as spot gold fell 0.5 percent,
while copper touched its lowest in a month and nickel
slipped to its weakest in six weeks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 104.29 points, or 0.78 percent, at
13,336.15. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.
"Investors are taking their bets off the table" amid concern
about the strength of China's economy and retracement in the
price of crude oil, said Wong.
The energy group fell 1.7 percent, including a 1.9 percent
decline in the shares of Suncor Energy Inc to C$35.33.
U.S. crude prices settled at $35.70 a barrel, down
nearly 3 percent, as prospects of top exporters agreeing to curb
chronic oversupply faded.
The lone sector to advance was telecoms. It rose 0.3 percent
as investors sought refuge in high-dividend defensive names, a
preference Wong expects to continue in the near term.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James
Dalgleish)