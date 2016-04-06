(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX down 43.02 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,261.64

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as banks and gold miners slipped, although losses were muted by energy stock gains as oil prices rose.

The three most influential weights on the index were banks, with Toronto-Dominion Bank down 1.1 percent to C$54.80, and Bank of Nova Scotia off 0.6 percent to C$61.60.

Royal Bank of Canada declined 0.6 percent to C$73.65. Canada's biggest lender is facing shareholders at its annual meeting in Montreal amid concerns over its oil and gas exposure following an increase in bad loans in the first quarter.

The financials group slipped 0.9 percent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.0 percent.

Goldcorp Inc declined 2.5 percent to C$20.83 as gold fell 1 percent.

At 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.02 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,261.64.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

The energy group gained 0.7 percent, as oil prices rose after industry data suggested the U.S. government was likely to report a smaller rise in crude inventories for last week compared to market expectations for a record high.

The most influential gainers included Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which rose 6.2 percent to C$40.12, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 0.8 percent to C$33.63.

Valeant added to Tuesday's gains as Bill Ackman, an activist investor and recent addition to the company's board, said a new CEO could be found in weeks rather than months. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)