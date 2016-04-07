* TSX down 64.94 points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,282.52

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower

TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while the heavyweight financials group also fell as global shares dipped and investor appetite for risk weakened.

The most influential movers on the index included Toronto-Dominion Bank, which fell 1.1 percent to C$54.32, and Manulife Financial Corp, which declined 3.0 percent to C$17.5.

The overall financials group slipped 0.9 percent.

The energy group retreated 1.7 percent as crude oil prices fell. U.S. crude prices were down 1.8 percent at $37.07 a barrel.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd declined 2.2 percent to C$34.24, while Suncor Energy Inc was down 1.2 percent at C$35.31.

At 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 64.94 points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,282.52. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

Materials and healthcare were the only sectors that advanced.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp rallied 4.6 percent to C$19.12, while Kinross Gold Corp was up 7.5 percent at C$5.02.

Spot gold jumped 1.6 percent amid uncertainty around future U.S. interest rates increases, while a drop in global shares rekindled investor appetite for safer assets.

The shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rose more than 8 percent to C$48.40. The company said its lenders had agreed to give it an extra month to file its annual report, providing further reassurance to investors as the company attempts to win back their confidence. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)