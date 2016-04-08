* TSX up 135.8 points, or 1.02 percent, at 13,402.24

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index jumped 1 percent on Friday as higher crude oil prices supported energy stocks and unexpectedly robust jobs data added to evidence of a pick-up in the domestic economy.

Canada added far more jobs than expected last month as service sector hiring accelerated and the unemployment rate fell from a three-year high, data showed.

Oil prices rose, lifted by hopes a punishing global excess could be nearing a tipping point and firm U.S. and German economic indicators pointed to growth in fuel demand.

The most influential movers on the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index were energy and bank stocks, with Royal Bank of Canada rising 1.3 percent to C$74.58, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd up 2.9 percent to C$35.37.

The energy group climbed 2.5 percent and financials gained 1.2 percent.

At 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), the index was up 135.8 points, or 1.02 percent, at 13,402.24.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with four gainers for every decliner. Healthcare stocks fell.

Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc was one of the heaviest weights on the index, down 4 percent at C$44.84 after sharp gains earlier in the week. Valeant said on Thursday its lenders had given the company an extra month to file its annual report, offering breathing room as it tries to win back investors.

The index's overall rebound eclipsed most of the losses accumulated this week, putting it on track to notch a 0.2 percent slip for the week.

Industrials rose 1.0 percent, with Canadian National Railway Co adding 1.5 percent to C$81.31.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent.

U.S. crude prices were up 5.1 percent to $39.17 a barrel, while Brent added 4.2 percent to $41.08.

Gold and copper prices were marginally higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)