TORONTO, April 14 Canada's main stock index was
flat in morning trade on Thursday as materials stocks weighed
and Bombardier Inc jumped on speculation of a pending
order for its aircraft.
The most influential weights on the index included
fertilizer producers Agrium Inc, which fell 4.5 percent
to C$107.85, and Potash Corp, down 2.5 percent to
C$20.85 after several analysts downgraded their views on the
stocks.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.0 percent as gold prices
retreated.
Bombardier touched its highest point level since Nov. 6,
jumping as high as almost 10 percent to C$1.57, on speculation
of a potential Delta Air Lines Inc order for its CSeries
planes. Delta's CEO said it has not made a decision.
At 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.62 points, or 0.04
percent, at 13,674.97.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, although decliners slightly outnumbered gainers.
Shaw Communications Inc declined 2.7 percent to
C$23.65 after reporting quarterly earnings.
The energy group of stocks retreated 0.3 percent while
financials gained 0.2 percent and industrials rose 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)