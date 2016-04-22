UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Adds details throughout on sectors and stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 9.31 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,890.51
* Just three of the TSX's 10 main groups are higher
TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Friday as higher oil prices supported energy shares while consumer, technology and telecom stocks dragged despite encouraging domestic data.
The most influential movers on the index included Cenovus Energy Inc, which rose 3.8 percent to C$19.37, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 1.2 percent to C$39.19.
The energy group climbed 1.5 percent, while U.S. crude prices were up 2.3 percent at $44.18 a barrel.
Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rose 7.2 percent to C$45.64. The drugmaker is seeking to appoint Joseph Papa, Perrigo Co Plc's boss, as its new chief executive officer, a source familiar with the matter said.
At 10:58 a.m. EDT (1458 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.31 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,890.51. Just three of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
Canadian retail sales rose unexpectedly in February, the second consecutive monthly increase, and brightened the outlook for an economy that is on track to rack up strong growth in the first quarter.
Still, the consumer, technology and telecom groups all fell.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc was down 2.9 percent at C$54.24, while CGI Group Inc declined 1.7 percent to C$60.56 and BCE Inc fell 1.3 percent to C$58.00. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SINGAPORE, April 13 The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday on U.S. President Donald Trump's comments favouring lower interest rates and tensions over North Korea, while Asian stocks put in a mixed performance amid a raft of regional economic data.