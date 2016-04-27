(Adds details on sectors and stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 62 points, or 0.45 percent, to 13,871.44
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while
industrials also advanced on speculation of a major order for a
plane and train maker.
Shares of Bombardier Inc rose 6 percent to C$2.11
after the company moved forward release of its first-quarter
results by a day to Thursday in a surprise announcement that
elevated market expectations of a big CSeries order this week.
Cenovus Energy Inc reported a
wider-than-expected quarterly operating loss and said its cash
flow slumped 95 percent, hurt by the prolonged slump in oil and
natural gas prices.
Still its shares rose 3.2 percent to C$19.50, while the
overall energy group advanced 2.2 percent as oil reached its
highest level of 2016.
U.S. crude rose 0.3 percent to $44.17 a barrel, while
Brent crude added 0.6 percent to $46.02.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 1.9 percent to
C$39.27, while Suncor Energy Inc was up 1.5 percent at
C$36.88.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1 percent, while
financials rose 0.4 percent.
At 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 62 points, or 0.45
percent, to 13,871.44. Five of the index's 10 main groups were
higher.
Investors awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate
announcement scheduled for 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). The U.S. central
bank is expected to keep rates unchanged as it monitors the
impact from weakening global growth but may seek to signal it is
determined to resume policy tightening this year.
Technology stocks fell 1.5 percent as worse-than expected
results from Apple and Twitter weighed on
technology stocks globally.
DH Corp fell 8.5 percent to C$34.06, while CGI Group
Inc was down 1.2 percent at C$59.40.
The consumer staples group declined 0.8 percent.
