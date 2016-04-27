(Adds portfolio manager quotes, details on energy, materials,
railway, healthcare stocks, updates prices)
* TSX closed up 78.22 points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,887.66
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups ended higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while
financial and materials stocks also advanced after the Federal
Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.
The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has rallied 20 percent
since January, helped by a rebound in U.S. crude oil from a
12-year low.
Investor sentiment improves when oil is trading above $40 a
barrel, said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin
Financial Services, while a rallying Canadian dollar has
signaled strength in the domestic economy, adding to support for
the index.
The loonie reached a new nine-month high at C$1.2571,
although ended only slightly higher after the Fed left the door
open to a June rate hike.
Schwartz expects the index to "blow past" the 14,000
threshold that has capped the rally since January if the higher
oil and Canadian dollar trend continues.
The TSX's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 78.22
points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,887.66. Seven of the index's 10
main groups ended higher.
Cenovus Energy Inc reported a
wider-than-expected quarterly operating loss and said its cash
flow slumped 95 percent, hurt by the prolonged slump in oil and
natural gas prices.
Still its shares rose 1.6 percent to C$19.18, while the
overall energy group advanced nearly 1 percent as oil reached
its highest level of 2016.
U.S. crude settled up $1.29 at $45.33 a barrel.
TransCanada Corp rose 1.5 percent to C$51.72, while
Enbridge Inc was up 0.8 percent at C$52.90.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 percent. It was led
by an 8 percent jump in the shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd
to C$9.32.
Financials rose 0.3 percent, while gains for railway stocks
helped push the industrials group 1.1 percent higher.
Shares of Bombardier Inc rose 1 percent to C$2.01
after the company moved forward release of its first-quarter
results by a day to Thursday in a surprise announcement that
elevated market expectations of a big CSeries order this week.
Technology stocks fell 1.4 percent as worse-than-expected
results from Apple and Twitter weighed on
technology stocks globally.
DH Corp dropped 9.5 percent to C$33.70, while CGI
Group Inc was down 1.4 percent at C$59.34.
The shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals fell 3.5
percent to C$44.12. The company's outgoing chief executive
Michael Pearson plans to tell a U.S. Senate panel that he
regrets having raised heart drug prices.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish, Toni
Reinhold)