(Adds analyst comments, details on Manulife, Canadian Natural
Resources; updates prices)
* TSX closed down 1.23 points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,886.43
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups ended lower
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index
edged slightly lower on Thursday as losses for financials and
other sectors offset gains for gold miners and Bombardier Inc
after the company won a large plane order.
The index has rallied 20 percent since January but has been
unable to climb back above the 14,000 threshold. It moved back
in reach of that level on Thursday before turning lower as
losses on Wall Street deepened after the Bank of Japan's
shocking call to cap monetary stimulus continued to rattle
investors.
The rally in gold and oil helped the index outperform U.S.
stock markets, according to Colin Cieszynski, senior market
analyst at CMC Markets Canada.
Spot gold rose 1.8 percent, while oil hit 2016 highs
for a third straight day as a weaker dollar had investors
shrugging off record high U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude
prices settled at $46.03 a barrel, up 1.54 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
fell 1.23 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,886.43. Six
of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.
Cieszynski expects crude oil to "level off" as it approaches
$50 a barrel, making it difficult for the index to push above
the 14,000 threshold.
The heavyweight financials group fell 0.5 percent, including
a 1.7 percent drop in the shares of Manulife Financial Corp
to C$18.38.
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan fell nearly 4
percent to C$22.17. The world's biggest fertilizer company by
capacity cut its full-year profit forecast due to weak demand
and lower prices.
The energy group fell 0.2 percent despite the rally in oil
prices. It included a 2.1 percent drop in the shares of Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd to C$37.89.
Barrick Gold Corp rose 5 percent to C$22.03, while
Goldcorp Inc was up 5.3 percent at C$23.80 after
reporting on Wednesday better-than-expected earnings.
The overall materials group, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2 percent.
Bombardier Inc rose 1.5 percent to C$2.04, having
touched its highest since July 8 last year of C$2.28. The
company scored a major order for its new CSeries passenger jets
from Delta Air Lines Inc.
Shares of BCE Inc rose 1.1 percent to C$58.83 after
the telecom and media company reported a slightly
better-than-expected quarterly profit as it added more wireless
customers and earned more for each one.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Tom Brown and Chris
Reese)