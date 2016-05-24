* TSX up 33.27 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,952.85
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's main stock index closed
higher on Tuesday as strength in the financial sector ahead of
the bank earnings season helped overcome a slump in shares of
gold miners.
The TSX, which also received support from the energy group,
hit a seven-month high earlier in the session.
The index pushed above the 14,000 threshold for the first
time since October, as trading resumed after the Victoria Day
holiday on Monday. It has rebounded 21 percent from its almost
3-1/2-year low of 11,531.22 in January.
Financials rallied as banks were among the biggest gainers
on Wall Street on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve
might hike interest rates in June.
Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.9 percent to C$78.52,
and Bank of Nova Scotia advanced 1.1 percent to
C$63.76, while the overall financials group was up 1.2 percent.
Canada's biggest banks are expected to set aside more funds
to cover bad loans to the oil and gas sector when they announce
second-quarter results this week.
The energy group climbed 0.6 percent, including a 2.6
percent gain for Suncor Energy Inc to C$35.39. U.S.
crude prices were up 1.5 percent at $48.80 a barrel.
Industrials rose 0.3 percent, led by railway stocks, while
the consumer staples group was up 1.2 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 33.27 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,952.85.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
"The index is in pretty decent shape," said Elvis Picardo,
strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities
in Vancouver.
"This is going to be a pivotal week for the TSX because of
bank earnings," he added. "A lot of attention will be paid to
what the banks have to say."
The sole sector that ended lower was the materials group,
which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies. It lost 4.5 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 6.8 percent to C$22.24,
while Goldcorp Inc was down 5.4 percent at C$21.55.
Gold fell 1.8 percent as comments from Fed officials
on Monday sent the dollar to a two-month high against a currency
basket.
